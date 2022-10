Baat Pate Ki: '75 Vande Bharat trains to run by 15th August 2023'

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 10:36 PM IST

The country's fourth Vande Bharat Express left Una for Delhi on its first journey. Many VVIPs also traveled in this train. Several MPs and MLAs, including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, boarded the Vande Bharat train.