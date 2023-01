videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: A new CCTV video surfaced in the Kanjhawala case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

A new CCTV video has surfaced in the Kanjhawala case. In which Anjali is first seen riding a scooty. During this, Nidhi is also visible on the scooty. It seems from the video that Nidhi is trying to handle the scooty.