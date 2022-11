Baat Pate Ki: Aftab's new girlfriend in state of shock

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

Polygraph test of accused Aftab in Shraddha murder case has been completed. On the other hand, as the police investigation in the Shraddha murder case is progressing, new secrets are being revealed. According to Aftab's new girlfriend, she was shocked after hearing his scandal.