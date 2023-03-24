videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Amritpal's anti-India plan decoded!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

Amritpal's anti-India plan decoded! Big disclosure on 'Operation AKF'. New videos of the firing range of Amritpal supporters have surfaced. In which AKF members were seen doing weapons training with bulletproof jackets. Fugitive Amritpal Singh's anti-India plan has been decoded. The Pakistani plan is hidden in the bulletproof jacket, it has also been revealed. Let us tell you that video evidence has come out of the anti-national conspiracy of Amritpal Singh, absconding since 6 days. Amritpal Singh used to give arms training to the youth in Jallupur Kheda village to execute his nefarious plan.