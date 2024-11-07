Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2816946https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/controversial-statement-of-nasir-siddiqui-2816946.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Controversial statement of Nasir Siddiqui

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Controversial statement by AIMIM leader Nasir Siddiqui. Threatened BJP leader Nitesh Rane. Threatened to enter the assembly and kill him. Called Nitesh a 5 foot 5 inch Pepsi.

All Videos

Astrology Today: Watch what your fortune says today?
Play Icon08:26
Astrology Today: Watch what your fortune says today?
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
Play Icon12:50
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
Play Icon09:57
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
Play Icon04:21
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
Deshhit: MP High Court Orders Halt on Police Station Temples
Play Icon41:55
Deshhit: MP High Court Orders Halt on Police Station Temples

Trending Videos

Astrology Today: Watch what your fortune says today?
play icon8:26
Astrology Today: Watch what your fortune says today?
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
play icon12:50
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
play icon9:57
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
play icon4:21
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
Deshhit: MP High Court Orders Halt on Police Station Temples
play icon41:55
Deshhit: MP High Court Orders Halt on Police Station Temples
NEWS ON ONE CLICK