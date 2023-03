videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: 'Azaan' gives Karnataka BJP leader a headache

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

In Karnataka, BJP leader S Eshwarappa has given a controversial statement regarding Azaan. Earlier in Karnataka, the issue of hijab had become very hot. The BJP leader said that wherever I go, this (Azaan) is a big headache for me.