Baat Pate Ki: Big disclosure in Prayagraj murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure in the Prayagraj murder case. Atiq Ahmed's son Asad had made complete preparations to dodge the police. He had bought 16 mobile phones and 16 sim cards. After the massacre, each shooter was given 3-3 SIMs and mobile phones.