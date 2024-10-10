videoDetails

Shastrarth: Watch Exclusive Report on Haryana Jammu Election Result

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

Haryana Jammu Kashmir Election Results Update: Now the big news will be how BJP came to power for the third time in Haryana despite facing the anti-incumbency wave... If you search for the answer to this question, you will understand the effective strategy of BJP... BJP made an excellent strategy in Haryana... The leaders campaigned vigorously on the ground... The work of the government was conveyed to the people.. In this report you will understand the strategy of BJP's victory...