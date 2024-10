videoDetails

Subhash Chandra Pays Tribute: Film on Ratan Tata’s Life to be Made

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

Essel Group Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP, Dr. Subhash Chandra, paid tribute to Ratan Tata following his demise. He announced that Zee Entertainment will produce a film on Ratan Tata’s life, in collaboration with WION. All profits from the film will be donated to social causes. Zee Studios aims to release the film in over 190 countries, bringing Tata’s legacy to a global audience.