Taal Thok Ke: Impact of defeat in Haryana?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 07:14 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Today, the curtain has been lifted on whether there will be an alliance between Congress and SP in the by-elections to be held on 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear today that he will form an alliance with Congress. It has not been made clear how many seats he will give to Congress. It is being said that Congress wanted the Phulpur seat. But Samajwadi Party has announced its candidate there too. So it is obvious that SP will give some other seat to Congress. But after the defeat of Congress in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, Congress's allies have also started threatening Congress. From Delhi to Maharashtra, India Alliance's allies have started giving various kinds of advice to Congress. Such questions have started arising that what will happen to the alliance in the states where elections are going to be held.