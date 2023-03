videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates Holi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

Today the festival of Holi was celebrated across the country. Politicians also celebrated Holi. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also played Holi fiercely. Along with the Defense Minister, many veteran BJP politicians were also present in the Holi celebrations.