Baat Pate Ki: Dhirendra Shastri again reiterated the demand to declare India as a Hindu nation!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has received death threats. During a conversation with Zee News, Bageshwar Baba has again reiterated the demand to declare India as a Hindu nation. Anyone who challenges Sanatan Dharma will get a befitting reply.