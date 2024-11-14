videoDetails

Bus mets with an accident at Poorvanchal Expressway

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

A bus full of passengers caught fire on Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow. The double-decker bus was going from Delhi to Azamgarh. The bus caught fire after its tyre burst on Purvanchal Expressway. Seeing the bus on fire, the passengers including the driver and conductor ran away from the bus and saved their lives. All the 42 passengers on the bus survived. On receiving the information, 3 fire engines reached the spot and controlled the fire after a lot of effort.