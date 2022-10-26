हिन्दी
News
Videos
Baat Pate Ki: Fuel tanker overturns in Madhya Pradesh, 2 dead
|
Updated:
Oct 26, 2022, 11:43 PM IST
A fire broke out in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday when a tanker filled with petrol and diesel overturned. More than 20 people got scorched in the accident and 2 died on the spot.
