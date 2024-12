videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

The first snowfall of the season occurred in Pangi valley in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh... Farmers and gardeners heaved a sigh of relief... It was not raining in the valley for a long time... Heavy rain is expected in South India. Pictures of snowfall also came from the valleys of Kashmir... Tourists are happy with the snowfall in Sonamarg and Pahalgam...