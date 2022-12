videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Indian Air Force will arrive in Japan next month, will conduct joint exercise

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

Indian Air Force will go to Japan amid ongoing tension from China. Next month, a contingent of the Indian Air Force will reach Japan. Where the armies of both countries will conduct joint exercises. From January 16 to January 26, many fighter aircraft from both countries will be involved in this.