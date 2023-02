videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Know how taxpayers will benefit from the new Income Tax scheme?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 01:16 AM IST

Now if your earning is 7 lakh or less then no tax will have to be paid. The Finance Minister said that the government has reduced the compliance burden on the taxpayers. In this budget, many announcements have been made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.