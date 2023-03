videoDetails

Baat Pate ki: Mafia Atiq Ahmed's wife appeares without hijab for first time

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

UP Police is bringing Mafia Atiq Ahmed from Gujarat to Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmed's wife, who is always seen in hijab, has come to the fore for the first time. In the Prayagraj murder case, now the UP police has announced a reward of 25 thousand on the wife of mafia Atiq Ahmed.