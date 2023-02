videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Modi government surrounded on Adani's progress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:09 AM IST

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has lashed out at the ruling party in the Parliament today. Speaking on the Adani issue, he has made many serious allegations against the Central Government and PM Modi. After which a counterattack has also come from the BJP.