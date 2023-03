videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Molana Tauqeer Raza supports Khalistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

Maulana Tauqeer Raza of Bareilly had come to participate in a program. Where he showed the mentality of breaking India on the issue of Hindu Rashtra. Maulana said that it is also right to make a legitimate demand for Khalistan.