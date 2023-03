videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Police reached Rahul Gandhi's house..

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had given a statement regarding the rape victims during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. After which Delhi Police had reached Rahul Gandhi's house today to collect information related to this matter. After which the Congress became enraged and attacked the BJP.