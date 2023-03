videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Politics heats up on 'loudspeaker' in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

Controversy has started once again over loudspeakers in UP. On the occasion of Ramzan, the UP Minorities Commission has written a letter asking to improve loudspeakers, security arrangements and cleanliness in mosques.