Mild quake hits Assam’s Dima Hasao district

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 24, 2024, 08:36 AM IST

Assam Earthquake Update: Big news from Assam. Mild tremors of earthquake in Dima Hasao. The intensity was measured 3.8 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km from the surface.