Baat Pate Ki: The eyes of the fundamentalists in Pakistan on the mosque of Ahmadiyas

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

Continuous attacks on minorities are going on in Pakistan. The mosque of the Ahmadiyya community has been attacked five times within the last three months. Now, according to the latest case, the mosque of the Ahmadiyya community in Karachi has been attacked with a hammer.