Baat Pate ki: UP Police is going to put up posters in search of wife of Mafia Atiq Ahmed.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

In the Prayagraj murder case, now the UP police has announced a reward of 25 thousand on the wife of mafia Atiq Ahmed. UP police is investigating the accused related to this massacre in many states of the country including Nepal. Now the UP Police is going to put up posters in search of the wife of Mafia Atiq Ahmed.