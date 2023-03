videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Virat Kohli's century in Ahmedabad..

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

The fourth Test match is being played between Australia and India in Ahmedabad. By the end of the fourth day's play today, the Indian team has been all out after scoring 571 runs. With this, Team India has also taken a lead of 91 runs. During this, Virat Kohli has played a brilliant inning of 186 runs.