Baat Pate Ki: War on Adani's probe vs Rahul's apology

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 12:29 AM IST

The second phase of the budget session is going on in the Parliament and today was the fifth day of this session. But today's day also fell victim to the ruckus of the opposition. On the fifth day, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha have been adjourned by Speaker Om Birla till 11 am on Monday.