Baat Pate Ki: Will Korean missile destroy America in 33 minutes?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

China has put a big claim on America by a defense scientists. According to Chinese scientists, North Korea has such a missile. Due to which there will be a stir in America in just 33 minutes. North Korea's ruler Kim Jong is launching missiles in the Korean Peninsula.