NewsVideos

Badhir News: Aftab confesses the crime of Shraddha's murder

|Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 05:41 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

All Videos

Tibetans offer prayers in Himachal's Dharamshala for the long life of Dalai Lama
Tibetans offer prayers in Himachal's Dharamshala for the long life of Dalai Lama
Gujarat Elections 2022: In the first phase of voting, there was strong voting in 'Narmada'.
1:45
Gujarat Elections 2022: In the first phase of voting, there was strong voting in 'Narmada'.
Giriraj Singh attacked AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, said- Owaisi is sowing the seeds of division
4:21
Giriraj Singh attacked AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, said- Owaisi is sowing the seeds of division
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting continues on 89 seats for the first phase in Gujarat
3:46
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting continues on 89 seats for the first phase in Gujarat
PM Modi's road show in Ahmedabad, campaigned for the second phase.
14:56
PM Modi's road show in Ahmedabad, campaigned for the second phase.

Trending Videos

Tibetans offer prayers in Himachal's Dharamshala for the long life of Dalai Lama
1:45
Gujarat Elections 2022: In the first phase of voting, there was strong voting in 'Narmada'.
4:21
Giriraj Singh attacked AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, said- Owaisi is sowing the seeds of division
3:46
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting continues on 89 seats for the first phase in Gujarat
14:56
PM Modi's road show in Ahmedabad, campaigned for the second phase.
gujarat election 2022,Badhir News,badhir news zee,badhir news zee news,badhir zee news,badhir news zee today,zee news badhir news,Badhir News on Zee News,Hindi News,zee top news,top 10 news zee news today,muk badhir news,badhir news today,news for badhir,Special news for Badhir,badhir news latest,Gujarat elections,PM Modi,hindi news live,aaj ki taaja khabar,Breaking News,Latest News,big news,headlines of the day,Aftab,Shraddha Murder case,