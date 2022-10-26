NewsVideos

Badhir News: BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's statement

|Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

All Videos

Deshhit Super 30: Russia conducts nuclear weapons drills
4:9
Deshhit Super 30: Russia conducts nuclear weapons drills
Massive fire breaks out in clothes warehouse in Kanpur
0:51
Massive fire breaks out in clothes warehouse in Kanpur
Russia conducts nuclear strike drill under Putin’s command
1:4
Russia conducts nuclear strike drill under Putin’s command
India slaps another fine on Google, orders to allow third-party payments
India slaps another fine on Google, orders to allow third-party payments
Rishi Sunak promises ‘steadfast support’ to Volodymyr Zelensky during their call
Rishi Sunak promises ‘steadfast support’ to Volodymyr Zelensky during their call

Trending Videos

4:9
Deshhit Super 30: Russia conducts nuclear weapons drills
0:51
Massive fire breaks out in clothes warehouse in Kanpur
1:4
Russia conducts nuclear strike drill under Putin’s command
India slaps another fine on Google, orders to allow third-party payments
Rishi Sunak promises ‘steadfast support’ to Volodymyr Zelensky during their call
Badhir News,badhir news zee,badhir news zee news,badhir zee news,badhir news zee today,zee news badhir news,Badhir News on Zee News,Hindi News,zee top news,top 10 news zee news today,muk badhir news,badhir news today,news for badhir,zee news top 10,Special news for Badhir,badhir news latest,Kejriwal,hindu god on currency,ganesh on indian currency,lakshmi ganesh,kejriwal statement,bjp sambit patra,ganesh on note,