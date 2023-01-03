NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: CCTV footage of both the girls surfaced

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

All Videos

Who is Sandeep Singh, the Indian hockey player who has been accused of sexual harassment?
Who is Sandeep Singh, the Indian hockey player who has been accused of sexual harassment?
After Avenger star Jeremy Renner’s Accident, Anil Kapoor prays For his
After Avenger star Jeremy Renner’s Accident, Anil Kapoor prays For his "Speedy Recovery"
'Bihar wants change,' says JP Nadda in rally in Bihar's Vaishali
11:29
'Bihar wants change,' says JP Nadda in rally in Bihar's Vaishali
BJP again attacks Bharat Jodo Yatra
1:58
BJP again attacks Bharat Jodo Yatra
New update in Delhi Kanjhawala Case!
5:57
New update in Delhi Kanjhawala Case!

Trending Videos

Who is Sandeep Singh, the Indian hockey player who has been accused of sexual harassment?
After Avenger star Jeremy Renner’s Accident, Anil Kapoor prays For his "Speedy Recovery"
11:29
'Bihar wants change,' says JP Nadda in rally in Bihar's Vaishali
1:58
BJP again attacks Bharat Jodo Yatra
5:57
New update in Delhi Kanjhawala Case!
Badhir News,kanjhawal sultanpuri accident,sultanpuri kanjawala accident,Kanjhawala,kanjhawala news,kanjhawala kand,Sultanpuri,kanjhawala area,kanjhawala news live,delhi kanjhawala,kanjhawala delhi,kanjhawala video,delhi kanjhawala news,kanjhawala news today,kanjhawala hit and run case,kanjhawala girl murder,kanjhawala news in hindi,kanjhawala accident,kanjhawala incident,kanjhawala shooting,kanjhawala delhi sho,sultanpuri news,sultanpuri area,