Badhir News: Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh

|Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 05:08 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Ankita murder case: Angry people blocked Badrinath highway
10:49
Ankita murder case: Angry people blocked Badrinath highway
Wing Ding, all new crazy joint for all your crazy meets!
Wing Ding, all new crazy joint for all your crazy meets!
Attack on houses of people associated with BJP and RSS
1:31
Attack on houses of people associated with BJP and RSS
Tamil Nadu state BJP president informs Amit Shah about the attack on workers
3:12
Tamil Nadu state BJP president informs Amit Shah about the attack on workers
PFI members made a big disclosure during interrogation
1:14
PFI members made a big disclosure during interrogation

