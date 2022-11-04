NewsVideos

Badhir News: Entry of heavy vehicles banned in Gurugram

|Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

All Videos

Congress's big attack on Delhi government over pollution
6:42
Congress's big attack on Delhi government over pollution
Dr. Saravana Pradeep Kumar talks about spreading awareness about Diabetes
Dr. Saravana Pradeep Kumar talks about spreading awareness about Diabetes
Dr. Prashanth Arun explains the disease called Diabetes
Dr. Prashanth Arun explains the disease called Diabetes
Dr. Jeeban Pradhan wishes everyone a happy and healthy life
Dr. Jeeban Pradhan wishes everyone a happy and healthy life
Dr. Keerthy Shetty advises Lifestyle Changes to control Diabetes
Dr. Keerthy Shetty advises Lifestyle Changes to control Diabetes

Trending Videos

6:42
Congress's big attack on Delhi government over pollution
Dr. Saravana Pradeep Kumar talks about spreading awareness about Diabetes
Dr. Prashanth Arun explains the disease called Diabetes
Dr. Jeeban Pradhan wishes everyone a happy and healthy life
Dr. Keerthy Shetty advises Lifestyle Changes to control Diabetes
Badhir News,badhir news zee,badhir news zee news,badhir zee news,badhir news zee today,zee news badhir news,Badhir News on Zee News,Hindi News,zee top news,top 10 news zee news today,muk badhir news,badhir news today,news for badhir,Special news for Badhir,badhir news latest,Gujarat elections,EC on Gujarat elections,PM Modi,Punjab,Gujarat elections dates announced,Delhi pollution,Stubble burning,High AQI in Delhi,