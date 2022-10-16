NewsVideos

Badhir News: Now, MBBS be taught in mother tongue

|Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 05:13 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

