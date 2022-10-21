NewsVideos

Badhir News: TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment

|Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

All Videos

Massive fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi
3:23
Massive fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi
Supporters protest over disqualification of former PM Imran Khan | Watch
6:26
Supporters protest over disqualification of former PM Imran Khan | Watch
TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment, Section 144 imposed
4:38
TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment, Section 144 imposed
Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan for five years
16:22
Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan for five years
Hollywood diva Paris Hilton turns into desi avatar for Ruby Rush launch in Mumbai
Hollywood diva Paris Hilton turns into desi avatar for Ruby Rush launch in Mumbai

Trending Videos

3:23
Massive fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi
6:26
Supporters protest over disqualification of former PM Imran Khan | Watch
4:38
TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment, Section 144 imposed
16:22
Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan for five years
Hollywood diva Paris Hilton turns into desi avatar for Ruby Rush launch in Mumbai
Badhir News,badhir news zee,badhir news zee news,badhir zee news,badhir news zee today,zee news badhir news,Badhir News on Zee News,Hindi News,zee top news,top 10 news zee news today,muk badhir news,badhir news today,news for badhir,zee news top 10,Special news for Badhir,badhir news latest,BJP,PM Kisan samaan,PM Modi's gift to farmers,kisaan nidhi fund,Diwali,Manish Sisodia,Delhi liquor policy,Congress elections,Mallikarjun Kharge,