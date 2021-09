Badi Bahas: RSS ideology to be taught to MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Vishwas Sarang says that MBBS students will be taught about the principles and life philosophy of RSS founder KB Hedgewar, Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay, Swami Vivekananda and BR Ambedkar under the first year based syllabus. After which controversy seems to be arising on this matter.