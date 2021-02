Badi Bahas: Why Mamata Banerjee made a distance from PM Modi's program in Haldia?

The BJP has entered mission mode in West Bengal's electoral battle, where JP Nadda began the Parivartan Yatra. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi is reaching Haldia to give Bengal a gift. In Haldia, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects worth 5000 crores.