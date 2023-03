videoDetails

Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri's gives challenge to his opponents from Darbar in Maharashtra

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri had to face many challenges before setting up a court in Maharashtra. Congress continuously opposed Baba's court. Despite this, Bageshwar Baba was successful in setting up a court in Maharashtra. During this, he gave a big challenge to the opponents.