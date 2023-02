videoDetails

Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri lashes out at those who insult Ramayan and Ramcharitmanas

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Many controversial comments are coming out on Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas. Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has strongly attacked those who insulted these texts. In a special conversation with Zee News, Dhirendra Shastri said, 'Those who oppose Ramayana should take visa-passport and go to another country'. Know the complete news in just one minute in this report.