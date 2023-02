videoDetails

Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri organizes Darbar In Prayagraj

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Baba Dhirendra Shastri has reached Prayagraj. After reaching Prayagraj, he took a bath at the Triveni Sangam beach. Baba Bageshwar has organized a Darbar in Prayagraj where a large number of devotees have gathered.