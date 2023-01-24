NewsVideos
Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri Receives Death Threats On Call

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri has received death threats on call. After this, one of his relatives Lokesh Garg has lodged a complaint of receiving threats in MP's Chhatarpur. In the complaint, Lokesh Garg has told that a person called on his mobile and threatened to kill Dhirendra Shastri. Lokesh says that the caller later revealed his name as Amar Singh. Chhatarpur's Bamitha police has registered an FIR in this matter under sections 506 and 507.

