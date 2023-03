videoDetails

Baghpat: A video of Miscreants beating man with belts and sticks goes viral on social media

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

A shocking video has emerged from UP's Baghpat. In this video, a man sitting on a tractor is being mercilessly beaten up. Miscreants can be seen attacking person with sticks and belts. This video has gone viral on social media.