Banaras Hindu University: Ban on celebrating Holi in BHU, instructions from the administration

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

Banaras Hindu University: The administration of Banaras Hindu University has issued a notice banning students from playing Holi in the campus. Vishva Hindu Parishad has protested calling it a Tughlaqi decree.