Uproar over Under-Constructed Mosque in Banda

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

Banda mosque row: The protest against an under-construction mosque in Banda district of UP reached vandalism. In the midst of this dispute, VHP and Bajrang Dal workers who reached the spot say that the construction on the second floor of this place is wrong. The people of the Hinduist organization have also raised slogans by blocking the road.