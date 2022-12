videoDetails

Bangaldeshi Arrested: 4 Bangladeshi citizens arrested in Kanpur, big allegation on Sp Mla Irfan Solanki

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 09:10 AM IST

Four Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in UP's Kanpur. Two passports have been recovered from all the Bangladeshi youths. Along with this, fake Aadhaar cards of three different names have been found by a young man. Kanpur Police has alleged that Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki's name is linked to this case. Know what is the whole matter.