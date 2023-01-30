हिन्दी
Bapu was killed in Delhi's Birla House
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 30, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Today is the 75th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Bapu was shot dead on 30 January 1948 by Nathuram Godse. Bapu was murdered at Birla House in Delhi
