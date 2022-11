BCCI Selectors Removed: Big action on BCCI selectors after humiliating defeat in T20 World Cup

| Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

BCCI's big action has come to fore after 8 days of embarrassing defeat against England in T20 World Cup Semi-Final. BCCI has removed the selectors. While on the other side, Rohit's T20 captaincy seems to be in danger now.