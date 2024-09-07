Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2789765https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/watch-exclusive-report-on-ups-bahraich-killer-wolf-search-operation-2789765.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE Report on UP's Bahraich Killer Wolf Search Operation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
On the basis of his brain and strength, man can keep the ferocious animals living in the forest in circuses and watch their show. Because of humans, many species of animals have become extinct or are on the verge of extinction. But when animals become aggressive, neither man's brain nor his strength is of any use. Something similar is happening in Bahraich, where 200 employees of the forest department and 18 shooters are searching for some man-eating wolves. But they have got nothing. And the wolves are hunting new prey every day.

All Videos

Encounter between police and wood smugglers in Uttarakhand
Play Icon02:48
Encounter between police and wood smugglers in Uttarakhand
Akhilesh Yadav raises serious questions on Sultanpur Encounter
Play Icon03:13
Akhilesh Yadav raises serious questions on Sultanpur Encounter
To The Point: Politics Heats up on Afzal Guru Death Sentence
Play Icon43:42
To The Point: Politics Heats up on Afzal Guru Death Sentence
Brij Bhushan attacks Congress over Candidate List for Haryana Election
Play Icon06:20
Brij Bhushan attacks Congress over Candidate List for Haryana Election
India and France carry out bilateral exercise 'Varuna' in Mediterranean Sea
Play Icon02:00
India and France carry out bilateral exercise 'Varuna' in Mediterranean Sea

Trending Videos

Encounter between police and wood smugglers in Uttarakhand
play icon2:48
Encounter between police and wood smugglers in Uttarakhand
Akhilesh Yadav raises serious questions on Sultanpur Encounter
play icon3:13
Akhilesh Yadav raises serious questions on Sultanpur Encounter
To The Point: Politics Heats up on Afzal Guru Death Sentence
play icon43:42
To The Point: Politics Heats up on Afzal Guru Death Sentence
Brij Bhushan attacks Congress over Candidate List for Haryana Election
play icon6:20
Brij Bhushan attacks Congress over Candidate List for Haryana Election
India and France carry out bilateral exercise 'Varuna' in Mediterranean Sea
play icon2:0
India and France carry out bilateral exercise 'Varuna' in Mediterranean Sea