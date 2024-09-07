videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE Report on UP's Bahraich Killer Wolf Search Operation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 06:30 PM IST

On the basis of his brain and strength, man can keep the ferocious animals living in the forest in circuses and watch their show. Because of humans, many species of animals have become extinct or are on the verge of extinction. But when animals become aggressive, neither man's brain nor his strength is of any use. Something similar is happening in Bahraich, where 200 employees of the forest department and 18 shooters are searching for some man-eating wolves. But they have got nothing. And the wolves are hunting new prey every day.