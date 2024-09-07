videoDetails

To The Point: Politics Heats up on Afzal Guru Death Sentence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

To The Point: The discussion has started once again regarding the hanging of Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru. This discussion has been started by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Omar Abdullah has said that if Afzal Guru had been hanged with the permission of the Jammu and Kashmir government, he would not have given permission for it. The question is, is it wrong to punish the accused of Parliament attack? Is Omar Abdullah playing the Afzal Guru trick because of the elections?