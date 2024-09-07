Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2789780https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/taal-thok-ke-strange-reaction-of-congress-on-omar-abdullah-and-afzal-guru-2789780.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Strange reaction of Congress on Omar Abdullah and Afzal Guru?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Afzal Guru, the terrorist who attacked the Parliament 23 years ago, was hanged 11 years ago. Omar Abdullah has expressed sympathy for the hanging in 2013. Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah have been members of the same Parliament where the terrorist had plotted the terrorist attack on the biggest temple of democracy. Omar has also expressed regret that he could not stop Afzal's hanging. So, is Omar not shying away from sympathizing with terrorists to come to power? Watch the country's number 1 debate show 'Taal Thok Ke'. The big question in the debate is what is the stand of the Congress on this whole matter. See how Congress spokesperson Ritu Chaudhary reacted to this question.

All Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE Report on UP's Bahraich Killer Wolf Search Operation
Play Icon19:04
Watch EXCLUSIVE Report on UP's Bahraich Killer Wolf Search Operation
Encounter between police and wood smugglers in Uttarakhand
Play Icon02:48
Encounter between police and wood smugglers in Uttarakhand
Akhilesh Yadav raises serious questions on Sultanpur Encounter
Play Icon03:13
Akhilesh Yadav raises serious questions on Sultanpur Encounter
To The Point: Politics Heats up on Afzal Guru Death Sentence
Play Icon43:42
To The Point: Politics Heats up on Afzal Guru Death Sentence
Brij Bhushan attacks Congress over Candidate List for Haryana Election
Play Icon06:20
Brij Bhushan attacks Congress over Candidate List for Haryana Election

Trending Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE Report on UP's Bahraich Killer Wolf Search Operation
play icon19:4
Watch EXCLUSIVE Report on UP's Bahraich Killer Wolf Search Operation
Encounter between police and wood smugglers in Uttarakhand
play icon2:48
Encounter between police and wood smugglers in Uttarakhand
Akhilesh Yadav raises serious questions on Sultanpur Encounter
play icon3:13
Akhilesh Yadav raises serious questions on Sultanpur Encounter
To The Point: Politics Heats up on Afzal Guru Death Sentence
play icon43:42
To The Point: Politics Heats up on Afzal Guru Death Sentence
Brij Bhushan attacks Congress over Candidate List for Haryana Election
play icon6:20
Brij Bhushan attacks Congress over Candidate List for Haryana Election