Taal Thok Ke: Strange reaction of Congress on Omar Abdullah and Afzal Guru?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 07:28 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Afzal Guru, the terrorist who attacked the Parliament 23 years ago, was hanged 11 years ago. Omar Abdullah has expressed sympathy for the hanging in 2013. Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah have been members of the same Parliament where the terrorist had plotted the terrorist attack on the biggest temple of democracy. Omar has also expressed regret that he could not stop Afzal's hanging. So, is Omar not shying away from sympathizing with terrorists to come to power? Watch the country's number 1 debate show 'Taal Thok Ke'. The big question in the debate is what is the stand of the Congress on this whole matter. See how Congress spokesperson Ritu Chaudhary reacted to this question.